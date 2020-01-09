Hip-Hop Duo Soul Science Lab to Perform in Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall in June 2020

Carnegie Hall today announced that boundary pushing hip-hop duo Soul Science Lab will perform Make a Joyful Noize on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in Zankel Hall. Commissioned by Carnegie Hall as part of its 125 Commission Project, Make A Joyful Noize explores the affirming and unifying experiences that uplift the human spirit in the face of oppression. The immersive production blends sound and multimedia using music, affirmations, projected images, spoken word, and dance to celebrate unapologetic Black joy as a healing force for cultural resistance.

Soul Science Lab is a Brooklyn-based music and multimedia duo that translates stories into soul stirring sounds and dynamic visuals. Soul Science Lab was formed by artist educator and creative director Chen Lo and multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer Asante' Amin. Soul Science Lab produces high quality music, provides innovative arts education, and creates culturally responsive experiences. In addition to international touring, Soul Science Lab's projects include Chen Lo's album Footprints, Amin's album The Visitor: Alter Destiny, the live concert and multimedia documentary Soundtrack'63, and their interactive album, Plan for Paradise.

Co-founder Chen Lo is a seasoned artist, educator, and creative director. He has toured the globe, performing and leading master classes with a number of cultural arts institutions including Jazz at Lincoln Center, the August Wilson Center, 651 ARTS, and others. Chen Lo has also shared the stage with the likes of Common, Erykah Badu , KRS-ONE, A Tribe Called Quest, Rapsody, Sunni Patterson, and Last Poets. To date, he has recorded notable collaborations with K'Naan and Jean Grae as well as International Artists Stogie T and Cheikh Lô.

Co-founder Asante' Amin is a gifted multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer. Amin has shared the stage with several globally renowned artists, including Rhiannon Giddens Jessica Care Moore Blitz, Ismael Kouyaté, GZA, and others. Amin is also a MetLife Meet the Composer award-winner.

Carnegie Hall 's Weill Music Institute (WMI) creates visionary programs that embody Carnegie Hall 's commitment to music education, playing a central role in fulfilling the Hall's mission of making great music accessible to as many people as possible. With unparalleled access to the world's greatest artists, WMI's programs are designed to inspire audiences of all ages, nurture tomorrow's musical talent, and harness the power of music to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. An integral part of Carnegie Hall 's concert season, these programs facilitate creative expression, develop musical skills and capacities at all levels, and encourage participants to make lifelong personal connections to music. The Weill Music Institute generates new knowledge through original research and is committed to giving back to its community and the field, sharing an extensive range of online music education resources and program materials for free with teachers, orchestras, arts organizations, and music lovers worldwide. More than 600,000 people each year engage in WMI's programs through national and international partnerships, in New York City schools and community settings, and at Carnegie Hall . This includes more than half a million students and teachers worldwide who participate in WMI's Link Up music education program for students in grades 3 through 5, made possible through Carnegie Hall partnerships with over 115 orchestras in the US from Alaska to Puerto Rico, as well as internationally in Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Kenya, and Spain.





Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk