Hillary Clinton Joins Arkansas Repertory Theatre for INTO THE WOODS

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will present Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into The Woods, running April 19-May 15, and very familiar face can be found among the show's cast list.

Former Secretary of State, NY Senator, and First Lady will be featured in the production in the offstage role of "The Giant."

Clinton has deep ties to Arkansas, having previously served as the First Lady of the state during Bill Clinton's governorship.

Hillary's love of musical theatre has been no secret over the years as the political icon has been spotted attending Broadway productions regularly.

The Rep's production will star Jacob Keith Watson (Wynne, Arkansas-native; Broadway: Carousel, Hello, Dolly!, Violet, Amélie, The Phantom of the Opera) as the "Baker", Ximone Rose (Broadway: Once on This Island) as the "Baker's Wife", Miranda Jane (Central Arkansas-native; The Rep: Designing Women) as the "Witch", Erica Durham (National Tour:

The Color Purple) as "Cinderella".

The production will also feature these Arkansas artists: William Romain (The Rep: The Fantasticks in Concert) as "Jack", Annslee Clay as "Little Red Ridinghood", Monica Clark-Robinson (The Rep: Sister Act) as the "Narrator", Hannah Gothard (The Rep: The Fantasticks in Concert) as "Rapunzel", Augustine Nguyen as "Rapunzel's Prince", Satia Spencer (The Rep: The Wiz) as the "Stepmother", Hannah Fairman (The Rep: Mamma Mia!) as "Florinda", Bridget Davis (The Rep: Million Dollar Quartet) as "Lucinda", Shelton Harden as "Cinderella's Father", Karen Q. Clark (The Rep: Mary Poppins) as "Cinderella's Mother", Judy Trice (The Rep: Steel Magnolias) as "Granny", Ben Grimes (The Rep: Designing Women) as the "Steward", Jacob Rivera (The Rep: A Charlie Brown Christmas) as "Milky White", Hannah Hill, Ruby Reeves (The Rep: A Christmas Story), Chad Bradford, and Frederick Webb Jr. (The Rep: Chicago).

The production will also feature guest artists Mimi Bessette (Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde) as "Jack's Mother", Cooper Grodin (National Tour: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables;

The Rep: Mama Mia!) as "Cinderella's Prince/Wolf", and Aidan O'Reilly as the "Mysterious Man".

The production will be directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, music will be directed by Arkansas

artist Michael Rice, choreography will be Arkansas artist Dorse Brown, scenery and costumes will be designed by An-Lin Dauber, lighting will be designed by Bill Miller, and sound will be designed by Michael Costagliola. Into The Woods features Tony Award-Winning music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim and a Tony Award-Winning book by James Lapine.

Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack's found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming's eyes are wandering, and there's a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim's most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production is sure to enchant. Time called the musical "non-stop pure pleasure. A ravishing explosion of color and melody and magic and laughter."

Performances run April 19-May 15, 2022, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of

performances and COVID-19 Safety Protocols can be found at www.TheRep.org.