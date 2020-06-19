Here is What Governments Around the World Are Doing to Help Save the Arts
The Guardian has reported on the ways in which countries around the world have provided funding in order to save their country's arts sector, helping to support actors, musicians and more in the wake of the global health crisis.
Italy
A €245m (£220m) fund was established to sustain companies and workers in the performing arts during lockdown.
Germany
The German government pledged €1bn to a fund theatres, museums and other organizations.
France
President, Emmanuel Macron extended France's the special unemployment plan for actors, performers, musicians and technicians until August 2021, announced a support fund of €7bn to reimburse cancelled shows and film shoots as well as to support festivals and small arts businesses, and unveiled an extra €50m of financial backing for the music industry.
Canada
Canada's federal government provided a C$500m (£300m) rescue fund for culture, art and sports.
New Zealand
New Zealand launched a NZD$175m (£90m) program to support its arts and music sectors.
Madagascar and South Africa
In Madagascar, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, the ministry of culture is helping by distributing bags of rice to them. In South Africa, which is the most developed country in sub-Saharan Africa, the government has allocated around £7m to provide relief to those working in the cultural sector.
Ireland
The government proposed a €20m "stabilisation" artist fund.
Spain
Last month, the culture minister, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes unveiled a €76m package in addition to extending credits and specialist financing worth up to €780m.
