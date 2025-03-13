Herb Alpert To Release 60th Anniversary Edition Of 'Whipped Cream & Other Delights'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary musician, artist, record label executive, and philanthropist Herb Alpert will release a special 60th Anniversary Edition of his seminal album Whipped Cream & Other Delights on April 25th, 2025.

Renowned as one of the most popular and influential albums in the history of American music, Alpert will celebrate the album’s monumental anniversary by re-releasing the album as a special vinyl picture disc featuring the iconic and enduring album cover image that has been imprinted in the collective consciousness of pop culture for decades. The album has been remastered from its original analog tapes and will be pressed on high quality, 180-gram vinyl. Listeners will revisit some of Alpert’s biggest hits, including “Whipped Cream,” “Lollipops and Roses,” “Ladyfingers,” and “A Taste of Honey,” which won the GRAMMY for Record Of The Year upon the album’s original release.

“60 years ago in late February 1965, I went into Gold Star Recording Studio in Los Angeles to record what would become my 4th album, Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” stated Alpert. “I never went in with the thought of making an iconic album that people would still be listening to in 2025. I approached the making of this album as I do every single time that I record, which is to find great songs that touch me and to then work with really great musicians that can help paint the picture and create the vibe and feel that I am looking for. I have always made music for my own enjoyment. The album's collection of songs touched me and I remember listening in the studio to the final mixes as they were being sequenced into the final album form and thinking, ‘I really love this.’ And, who knew the album cover would be so iconic?”

Originally released in April 1965, Whipped Cream & Other Delights became an instant classic and spent five weeks at #1 on the Billboard Albums Chart in 1965 and three weeks at #1 in 1966. It was supplanted at #1 by Alpert’s follow-up albums Going Places and What Now My Love later that year. From November 1965 to November 1966, his albums held down the #1 spot on the Billboard album chart for 23 weeks. He sold 13.3 million records in the US that year alone, ultimately out-selling The Beatles. Alpert would go on to win five GRAMMY Awards across 1965 and 1966, including Record of The Year (“Taste of Honey”), Best Instrumental Performance (“Taste of Honey” and “What Now My Love”), and Best Instrumental Arrangement (“Taste of Honey” and “What Now My Love”).

The anniversary edition of Whipped Cream & Other Delights arrives after Alpert recently reformed his iconic Tijuana Brass Band for the first time in over 40 years for a series of US tour dates this year. The tour kicked off earlier this month with sold out shows in Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky. Upcoming stops will include Detroit, Buffalo, Boston, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Denver, and more, with several shows already sold out and tickets going fast. With an all-new lineup, Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights commemorates over six decades of historic releases, performing hits like “The Lonely Bull,” “Spanish Flea,” “Taste of Honey” and “This Guy’s In Love With You.” The tour will also include back-to-back once-in-a-lifetime performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater on March 31st and April 1st celebrating Alpert’s landmark 90th birthday. See below for the full list of tour dates with many more to be announced throughout the year. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Last fall, Alpert marked another extraordinary milestone in his storied music career with the release of his 50th studio album titled 50. The album also commemorates another significant landmark as it celebrates 50 years of marriage to his wife, collaborator, and touring partner, Lani Hall; their golden anniversary. 50 debuted at #4 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, #17 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, and #1 on the Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart and has continued to claim the top spot for three weeks in a row and counting.

Alpert sat down with The New York Times at his home in Malibu and discussed 50, his iconic career, his marriage to Lani, touring, and his work as an artist/sculptor. Of the new album, they raved “The sound he got from his instrument - clean in tone, tidy in arrangement and joyous in character - also speaks of consistency. From the first note of the opening track, ‘Dancing Down 50th Street,’ his playing evokes the brisk and flirty mood of his ‘60s hits, from ‘A Taste of Honey’ to ‘Spanish Flea,’ a sound that represents midcentury modern culture as eloquently as an Eames chair or an Ossie Clark frock.” 50 also earned critical acclaim from NPR, Billboard, Associated Press, Paste, and Stereogum who raved “The legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert has had one hell of a life in music…He’s still going now. Amazing.”

For almost three-quarters-of-a-century, Alpert has always had the rare gift of being able to reach the greatest possible group of people through inhabiting an inimitable artistic voice. He has maintained and reshaped his sound through constant practice, recording, and performing (he continues to tour internationally, playing dozens of shows every year). With his eye invariably set on the future, Alpert is already turning over ideas for multiple upcoming albums. The sentiment crystalizes how one of popular music’s truest originals continues to find ways to connect and reconnect with himself and his audience. It is through his love of artistic kernels of inspiration—a couple of bars, a chord, a suggestive brushstroke—that seem to cut across time.

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights Tour Dates:

03/25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre (sold out)

03/26 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater (sold out)

03/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center (sold out)

03/29 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Wang Theatre (sold out)

03/31 - New York, NY @ Jazz at Lincoln Center - Rose Theater (sold out)

04/01 - New York, NY @ Jazz at Lincoln Center - Rose Theater (sold out)

05/11 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall (low ticket alert)

05/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater (sold out)

05/13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

05/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater (low ticket alert)

05/16 - Tysons, VA @ Capitol One Hall (sold out)

06/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre (low ticket alert)

06/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn (low ticket alert)

06/22 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/23 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

08/01 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Arts

08/02 - Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

08/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Performing Arts Center

08/05 - Kansas City, MO @ TBA

08/06 - St. Louis, MO @ Touhill PAC (low ticket alert)

08/07 - Carmel, IN @ The Palladium (low ticket alert)

08/09 - Chicago, IL @ Harris Theater (low ticket alert)

10/02 - Winnipeg, Canada @ TBA

10/03 - Minneapolis, MN @ TBA

10/05 - Sioux Falls, SD @ TBA

10/06 - Milwaukee, WI @ TBA

10/07 - Omaha, NE @ TBA

11/09 - Seattle, WA @ TBA

11/10 - Portland, OR @ TBA

11/12 - Santa Rosa, CA @ TBA

11/13 - Sacramento, CA @ TBA

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

Alpert’s extraordinary musicianship has earned him 9 GRAMMY® Awards (the latest from his 2014 album Steppin’ Out), 15 Gold albums, 14 Platinum albums and has sold over 72 million records. Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling the Beatles two to one. Alpert has a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and was awarded the National Medal of Arts by Barack Obama in 2013. Alpert also has a second career as an abstract expressionist painter and sculptor with group and solo exhibitions around the United States and Europe.

As an industry leader, Alpert’s commitment to artists with personal vision guided A&M Records (with partner Jerry Moss) from a Hollywood garage operation into one of the most successful independent record labels in music history, with stars including Janet Jackson, Quincy Jones, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Carole King, Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, The Police and scores of others.

Through the Herb Alpert Foundation, Herb and Lani have dedicated their lives to philanthropy, funding programs that help bring creativity to young students and keep creativity alive for all the arts, for artists young and old, including jazz education and programs that teach compassion and well-being. May 2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts celebrating the award’s history and its 174 awardees in music, dance, film, theatre, and visual arts. 2021 also brought the opening of the newly remodeled Harlem School of the Arts at the Herb Alpert Center, funded entirely by Herb and Lani Alpert. During the pandemic, the foundation dramatically increased its emergency funding to artists in need through organizations such as Chrysalis, the Jazz Foundation, the Good People’s Fund and Artists Relief.

Photo Credit: Dewey Nicks