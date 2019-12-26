Helsinki Hudson Announces Events And Dinners For January

The Week Ahead at Club Helsinki Hudson will include The Suitcase Junket, Carsie Blanton, The Felice Brothers & Tommy Stinson and more!

The Suitcase Junket, Carsie Blanton, Saturday, December 28, 9pm

Matt Lorenz, the Northampton, Mass.-based indie-blues singer-songwriter who performs under the name The Suitcase Junket, is a one-man salvage specialist singing into the hollow of a dumpster guitar, railing on a box of twisted forks and bones, and belting out mountain ballads till the house sings back. Carsie Blanton is a witty, provocative indie singer-songwriter.

NEW YEAR's EVE The Felice Brothers, Tommy Stinson, Saturday, December 28 * 9pm

The Hudson Valley's own Felice Brothers - the 21st century's answer to The Band - will help ring out the old and ring in the new with their unique blend of Americana and party music, aided and abetted by Hudson's own, inimitable Tommy Stinson, a co-founder of legendary indie-rock band The Replacements and a former member of Guns 'n Roses and Soul Asylum.

Restaurant and Nightclub closed for vacation January 1-15

Offices remain open for business, ticket orders, and reservations.

Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings Elvis Birthday Bash, Friday, January 17 9pm

The Capital District-based rock 'n' roll revivalists Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings celebrate what would have been the King's 85th birthday. For several decades, the Lustre Kings have been keeping the sound of early rockabilly alive, both in the region and across the U.S. and around the world. They bring an immediacy to the joyful music with a dark underbelly that has compelled performers like Wanda Jackson, the Queen of Rockabilly, as well as Bill Kirchen, Eddie Angel, and Robert Gordon, to draft them into the service of rock 'n' roll revivalism.

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Cabin Fever Cabaret, Saturday, January 18, 9pm

Hudson's own Bindlestiff Family Cirkus continues its wintertime tradition of hosting a monthly cabaret, featuring a variety of circus, theater, comedy and musical entertainers. Each month this winter, Bindlestiff Cirkus will bring a new lineup, with acts including trapeze, contortion, acrobatic balance, sword swallowing, juggling, physical comedy, and oddball novelty turns. Live music is a defining feature of Bindlestiff's cabaret shows, with witty, original tunes by a variety of NYC's best composers and accompanists. Bindlestiff's unique style reflects deep roots in NYC's underground club scene, nods to political street theater, and a steady respect for the traditions of American popular entertainment and illegitimate theater. Bindlestiff's Winter Cabaret is for grown-ups only. (A family-oriented matinee will be offered on Sunday, March 22, at 3pm.) In keeping with Bindlestiff's clubby NYC roots, the audience is encouraged to dress for festival and be part of the show. Audience members attending in costume will receive a discounted admission.



For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800 For the most up to date concert information visit helsinkihudson.com.





