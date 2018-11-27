Help Send A Student, Class Or School To A Broadway Show With Broadway Bridges!

Individuals and foundations can now help send NYC public high school students to a Broadway show through Broadway Bridges.

Broadway Bridges works in partnership with the NYC Department of Education and the United Federation of Teachers to make seeing a Broadway show part of the 10th-grade experience. Participating Broadway producers generously offer $20 tickets for students and chaperones to see their shows. Broadway Bridges purchases thousands of these tickets which are then offered to schools for just $10 a student; costing less than the price of a movie ticket.

With the help of financial support from individuals and foundations, more tenth graders are able to experience a Broadway production. A donation of as little as $10 can make a big difference in a student's academic life and introduce a young person to the magic of Broadway.

Donations can be made to: https://www.broadwaybridges.org/donate/.

"Broadway Bridges provides access to live theatre for students from all over the city who may not otherwise have the chance to experience the joy of seeing a Broadway show. Now individuals can support this initiative and supplement arts education for the next generation of theatregoers," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Years of research has shown that when students participate in the arts they not only complete higher levels of education, they are more engaged in the community. Plus, theatre-going as an adult has been directly linked to attending shows as a child. Supporting Broadway Bridges is a way to share this cultural legacy with all New Yorkers."

Launched in 2017, the Broadway Bridges program is offered to public high schools in the five boroughs. It was developed by a group of leading commercial and non-profit industry professionals to build on the significant work the Broadway community already does in bringing New York City students to Broadway. The goal of the program is to send 70,000 high school students to Broadway each year. Independently, Broadway-based commercial producers and not-for-profit institutions such as Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, and TDF already bring nearly 30,000 students to live theatre each year. In complementing the long-standing work of these programs, Broadway Bridges has the ability to reach students who may not otherwise have the chance to attend a Broadway show.

Broadway Bridges offers high schools $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. The tickets are purchased based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

