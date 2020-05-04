Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti, Lesli Margherita, and Many More Set For BROADWAY DOES MOTHER'S DAY

Broadway Does Mother's Day, a digital variety show, will feature sketches, performances and more from your favorite Broadway stars, plus more than 10 Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, and more.

Broadway Does Mother's Day will take place on Sunday, May 10 at 3:00pm ET and will benefit the Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund in an effort to replace some of the funds that would have been raised by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' annual Easter Bonnet Competition. It's an Easter Bonnet...with different eggs!

The Broadway community is coming together to give everyone the Mother's Day matinee we need. Join Broadway stars, their children, and their mothers for a celebratory explosion of musical numbers, comedy, special guests, and lots of surprises. We're raising money, we're raising spirits, and we're thanking our moms for raising us!

Broadway Does Mother's Day will feature appearances from special guests including Jill Abramovitz, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Molly Griggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe and LaChanze, plus sketches from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six, and Mrs. Doubtfire, with more to be announced. The broadcast will be streamed at www.BroadwayDoesMothersDay.com.

"We're delighted to see the theater community come together for Broadway Does Mother's Day and honored to be a beneficiary of what promises to be such a special show," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "When crises hit, the Broadway community and theatre fans everywhere have always responded with generosity, compassion and action. We launched the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund on behalf of and for those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes who need a helping hand during this pandemic."

The Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to theater and entertainment professionals impacted by the pandemic. Every donation helps our friends get urgent medical care, buy groceries, pay their rent and receive help with insurance during this pandemic and work shutdown. Donations can be made via this link.

Broadway Does Mother's Day will also partner with Seniorly.com to ensure aging mothers in senior living communities and in their homes across the country are provided access to the online event.

The writing team for Broadway Does Mother's Day includes Hannah Friedman (Comedy Central), Megan Loughran (F Theory), Jessica Poter ("Modern Family"), Jill Twiss ("Last Week Tonight"), Kate Wetherhead ("Submissions Only"), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).

The show is directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), features music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan and Erica Rotstein alongside general managers Heather Shields and Kyle Bonder with casting by Jason Styres, CSA and Andrea Zee, CSA.





