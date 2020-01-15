Harry Connick, Jr. Will Embark on Tour With New Show 'True Love: An Intimate Performance'

While Harry Connick, Jr. is the virtual definition of a multi-talented star, with notable triumphs as a television personality and an actor, the foundation of his art remains his music. After 30 million albums sold worldwide and a music, film, television and Broadway career spanning three decades, Harry Connick, Jr. returns with a sensational new record, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Harry Connick, Jr. performs songs from True Love as well as classics from his remarkable career on his new tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas in February.

For tickets and a complete list of dates, visit https://www.harryconnickjr.com/tour.

Harry Connick, Jr.'s career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world. He has received Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements in film and television and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer.

Over the past three decades, Connick has established himself as a musician, singer and composer par excellence, a legendary live performer and a besta??selling artist with millions of recordings sold around the world. The foundation of Connick's art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of five. Highlights of his music career include several multia??platinum recordings such as "When Harry Met Sally," "Blue Light, Red Light (Someone's There)", "When My Heart Finds Christmas," "Come By Me, and "Only You." His debut album on legendary Verve Records, his new label home, is titled True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter and was released in October 2019.

Connick has appeared in 19 films including Dolphin Tale with Morgan Freeman, Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock, P.S. I Love You with Hilary Swank, Bug with Ashley Judd, and Copycat with Sigourney Weaver, and on television (American Idol, Will & Grace, South Pacific and his Emmy Award winning concert specials). In the fall of 2016, he launched Harry, a national daytime television show featuring his touring band, which earned 11 Daytime Emmy nominations in its two seasons, including two nominations for best host, and a Critics' Choice nomination for best talk show. On Broadway, Connick received Tony nominations as both a lead actor in The Pajama Game and as a composer/lyricist for Thou Shalt Not.

Connick's honors, including being honored with a star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the 2019 class of Honorees, induction into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, Honorary Doctorates from Tulane and Loyola Universities and the Jefferson Award for Public Service, have not led Harry Connick, Jr. to slow his creative pace; they only confirm his determination to apply his talents in ways that prove inspirational to other artists and publicly spirited citizens.





