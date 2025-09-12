Harlem Sculpture Gardens Expands With New Installations Along Upper Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Harlem Sculpture Gardens—co-presented by the West Harlem Art Fund and NY Artist Equity Association—expanded its outdoor exhibition with the support of new partners, bringing public art to more residents along Upper Broadway in Manhattan. Two new works, Trinity and Beacon, were sponsored by New York State Senator Cordell Cleare and the Broadway Mall Association and fabricated with the involvement of Beam Center, the Lewis Latimer House Museum, and GL Square Consulting, led by Gary Linares.

Trinity, created by Iliana Emilia Garcia, stands eight feet tall and six feet wide, crafted from pressure-treated wood. “I envisioned this piece as an homage to the diverse immigrant community of the neighborhood,” Garcia explained. “It is my honor to celebrate their presence, their contributions, and the memories they have created—always looking north and upward for light, guidance, and opportunity.” Linares, who fabricated the piece, called Garcia “the definition of professionalism” and praised the collaborative process as one he would never forget.

Nearby, Beacon, a twelve-foot steel and LED interactive installation by Shervone Neckles, will honor inventor Lewis Howard Latimer. Featuring proximity sensors that activate a soft, pulsing filament light, the piece responds to viewers’ presence and is designed to spark conversations about history, innovation, and Latimer’s impact. “It’s an incredible honor to present my public interactive sculpture in Harlem,” Neckles said. “This work celebrates New York history while connecting Latimer’s inspiring story with Harlem residents.”

Beam Center Executive Director Brian Cohen noted that Beacon’s journey began before the pandemic and has since traveled from Flushing to Brooklyn and Boston before arriving at Montefiore Plaza. “We are thrilled to have Beacon’s next home in Harlem,” Cohen said. Andrew Genn of the Broadway Mall Association added that the new works “activate these public spaces, providing our neighbors and visitors with both visual delight and meaningful reflection.”

Michael Gormley, Executive Director of the New York Artist Equity Association, emphasized the partnership’s mission to situate art outside traditional institutions and make it accessible to all. West Harlem Art Fund Executive Director and Chief Curator Savona Bailey-McClain announced plans for a new fabrication studio to support artists, explaining, “There is a need to make fabrication more affordable and accessible for artists and designers wishing to expand their practice. Harlem Sculpture Gardens has shown that the public desires more art and all the benefits it brings.”

Senator Cordell Cleare praised the initiative as part of Harlem’s cultural legacy: “Artistic expression and exhibitions have always been the heartbeat of our Harlem community. I am honored that the West Harlem Art Fund and the Broadway Mall Association continue this tradition while giving voice and presence to creators from within our community.”