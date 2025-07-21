Hansol Jung, Heidi Schreck, Sanaz Toossi, and Whitney White Will Make Cameos in A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET... Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four female playwrights have joined tonight’s benefit reading of “A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein." As part of the sold-out performance, Hansol Jung, Heidi Schreck, Sanaz Toossi, and Whitney White, will make cameos as members of the audience.

A limited number of $50 Day-Of General Admission Rush tickets for tonight’s benefit performance have just become available at www.aplayabout.com.

As previously announced, A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein, a new play written by Mathilde Dratwa and directed by Leslye Headland, will have its New York premiere on Monday, July 21 at 7 pm at The Judith O. Rubin Theater at Playwrights Horizons, as a reading to benefit the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU).

Produced by George Strus of Benson Drive Productions, Rachel Sussman of Soto Productions, and Isabelle Mann of Funroe Productions, the one-night-only event will feature a star-studded cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, Billy Eichner, Heléne Yorke, and Kara Young. Tickets are now on sale at APlayAbout.com.

A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein is exactly what it sounds like—and not at all what it sounds like: it’s about Mamet (who has, in real life, written a play about Weinstein); it’s about way too many dudes named David; but, first and foremost, it’s about three women—each with her own reasons to be pretty… angry.