Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

Hannah Waddingham stepped down from presenting a special BBC Prom, in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

She released a statement on X on August 28, announcing her withdrawal, in solidarity with the strike currently going on in the US.

Hey guys, I very sadly won’t be able to host tonight’s @bbcproms “Fantasy,Myths and Legends”. It will be an magical night,but due to my ongoing support for the @sagaftra strike I must respectfully step down. I look forward to being back at @RoyalAlbertHall PDQ! Xx H — Hannah Waddingham.? (@hanwaddingham) August 28, 2023

The ongoing strike between performers, with writers on one side and film producers on the other, is over outdated residual payment protocols, as well as the use of AI in generating content.

Titled “Fantasy, Myths and Legends”, the Prom included scores from Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and World of Warcraft. Katie Derham and Ali Plumb presented the prom instead.

The BBC Concert Orchestra was led by their new chief conductor, Anna-Maria Helsing, joined by Mezzo Soprano Felicity Buckland and the Huddersfield Choral Society.

The Prom was broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and is available on BBC Sounds for 30 days. It was filmed for TV, with an edited version airing on BBC Two on Saturday 2 September at 7.50pm.