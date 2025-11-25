Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will return to The Slipper Room on Thursday, December 11, 2025, for the 14th annual Hotsy Totsy Burlesque tribute to the Star Wars Holiday Special. The event takes place at 167 Orchard Street, with doors at 7 p.m. and an 8 p.m. performance. Reserved seating is $25, available through slipperroom.com or the direct ticket link. Patrons must be 21 or older.

This year’s edition once again marks “Life Day,” continuing a tradition that began more than a decade ago. The production features a newly written script and incorporates a selection of archival clips from the original 1978 television special. The evening places George Lucas at the center of a new storyline in which he attempts to further expand the Life Day canon.

Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad will host the performance, with a special appearance by Andy Ross. The cast of burlesque performers includes Persé Fanny, Chrissy Bunz, Ghula Mortisse, Desiree DeSade, Fortune Cookie, and Brief Sweat, with go-go dancing by Erika Rodgers. Betty Brash will serve as stage kitten for the evening.

The event marks 14 consecutive years that Hotsy Totsy Burlesque has presented its holiday tribute to the Star Wars Holiday Special, commemorating the special’s 46-year legacy. The original program, known for appearances by Bea Arthur, Harvey Korman, Art Carney, and Diahann Carroll alongside members of the original Star Wars film cast, remains a widely discussed piece of television history.

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque, which recently celebrated its 18th year, continues its monthly narrative burlesque series set at “The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women,” a long-running theatrical framework that has incorporated cult films, television fandoms, and genre storytelling since its debut in 2007. Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad lead the ongoing series, which integrates recurring characters, serialized plotlines, and themed burlesque numbers.

Upcoming themes include a Looney Tunes program on January 15, 2026, followed by a Disney Princesses edition on February 12, 2026.