Hailey Kilgore and More Will Appear at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Sings Ahrens and Flaherty

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

As previously announced, the cast of the 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, Once On This Island, will appear at Feinstien's/54 Below to perform songs from lyricist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty!

The cast members in attendance have just been announced, including Hailey Kilgore, who will host the evening.

Featuring a wide range of Ahrens and Flaherty's iconic tunes, this evening will celebrate 35 sensational years of collaboration, brought to life by the extraordinary cast of Broadway's Once On This Island!

The cast will include Courtnee Carter, Darlesia Cearcy, Merle Dandridge, Cicily Daniels, Quentin Earl Darrington, Emerson Davis, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Kenita Miller, T. Oliver Reid, Ximone Rose, Aurelia Williams and Mia Williamson.

The evening is Produced by Yael Silver, Directed by Haley Bennett, with Music Direction by Alvin Hough Jr.

The concert takes place on July 18th, 2018 at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm. There is a $35-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Now in their 35th year of collaboration, Tony Award winners Ahrens and Flaherty have created such Broadway and off-Broadway classics as Ragtime, Seussical, Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, A Man of No Importance, and the upcoming Little Dancer, which will have its West Coast premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this coming season. Members of the American Theatre Hall of Fame, Ahrens and Flaherty have received, theatre, film, and music's highest honors, and they are currently represented on Broadway by both Once On This Island and the long-running hit, Anastasia.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You