HBO's THE THIRD DAY To Feature Live Theatrical Event 'Autumn' on October 3

On Saturday, October 3, THE THIRD DAY will feature a special live theatrical event "Autumn" to enhance viewers' experience of this six-episode limited series. HBO audiences will be able to watch this 12-hour event unfold on HBO's Facebook page with streaming beginning at 1:30am PT/4:30am ET. After the initial broadcast, viewers will be able to replay the event in its entirety on HBO's Facebook page.

For viewers who seek more of THE THIRD DAY, "Autumn" will allow them to be immersed in the world of the show on the island of Osea. A unique live event broadcast online, "Autumn" serves as a bridge between the three episodes of "Summer" and the three episodes of "Winter" while not being requisite for enjoying the limited series. Featuring members of THE THIRD DAY cast including Jude Law and Katherine Waterston, viewers will follow the events of a single day in real time. Florence Welch will also feature in an acting role.

Capturing events live and in one continuous take, this cinematic broadcast will invite viewers deeper into the mysterious and suspenseful world of THE THIRD DAY, and blur and distort the lines between what's real and what's not.

It is created by theatrical innovators Punchdrunk and co-directed by founder and artistic director of Punchdrunk, Felix Barrett, and "Summer" director Marc Munden, with Sky and Punchdrunk producing.

