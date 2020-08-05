HBO to Premiere SIEMPRE, LUIS in the Second Half of 2020

The documentary is a portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr. following his mission to bring Hamilton to Puerto Rico.

HBO has confirmed multiple upcoming documentaries for the second half of 2020, including SIEMPRE LUIS, a portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr. following his mission to bring his son Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning production of Hamilton to his home island of Puerto Rico.

SIEMPRE, LUIS, from first-time filmmaker John James, is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades. When Luis A. Miranda Jr. left Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s, he had big dreams, but little did he know how far he'd go. Over the course of a year, Luis Miranda's devotion to family and country propelled him forward.

Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, he helps plan relief efforts and manages the logistics behind bringing his son Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning production of Hamilton to the island. With humor and heart, SIEMPRE, LUIS tells the story of a proud American.

HBO has yet to announce the official premiere date, but the film is set to debut before the end of the year.

