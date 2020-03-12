Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact
HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND To Play at 50% Capacity Due to Covid-19
The Off-Broadway play, Harry Townsend's Last Stand, starring Tony Award winner Len Cariou and David Lansbury. will continue performances at reduced capacity amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
Read the producer's full statement below:
"i??Performances of Harry Townsend's Last Stand will continue as scheduled. Per Governor Cuomo's advisement, the show will reduce the seating capacity of the theater by 50% to allow for social distancing.
Our audience's health and well-being and that of our company are of the utmost importance and the venue has implemented advanced hygienic and health safety protocol precautions.
We welcome audiences to experience this wonderful play that's relatable to just about every family."
