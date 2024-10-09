HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Offer $25 Tickets Through Digital Scavenger Hunt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are in the spirit of giving back to fans of the show with a special scavenger hunt and savings. Today, Wednesday, October 9th, the production will host a digital scavenger hunt, in which a handful of $25 tickets will be hidden throughout the show's ticketing site at for performances now through November 21, 2024.

They'll be as tricky to find as the Golden Snitch, but if you catch them, you can count yourself a champion! Hurry, it's a race against time to discover the tickets before some other witch or wizard does!

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are on sale through May 25, 2025.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and most recently with a North American tour now playing in Chicago.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $330 million total sales and over 2.583 million tickets sold. It's also now the 4th longest running play in Broadway history.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

It's time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.