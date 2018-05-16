HARRY CLARKE, DESPERATE MEASURES, KPOP & More Win 2018 Off Broadway Alliance Awards!

Billy Crudup in HARRY CLARKE

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the winners for the 8th annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 season.

Awards are presented in six competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. This year's awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 19 at Sardis at 4pm. For information please email awards@offbroadwayalliance.org.

This year's Off Broadway Alliance Award Winners are:

Best New Musical: Desperate Measures

Best New Play: Transfers

Best Revival: The Government Inspector

Best Solo Performance: Harry Clarke

Best Unique Theatrical Experience: KPOP

Best Family Show: Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical (Atlantic for Kids)

(Full list of nominees below)

In addition to the competitive awards, four Legend of Off Broadway Awards are being presented to artists who have made extraordinary contributions to Off Broadway. The 2018 Legend of Off Broadway Award recipients are Jo Bonney, André De Shields, David Rabe, and Mary Testa. Donald Farber, the theater attorney who quite literally "wrote the book" for Off Broadway, and Sam Shepard, the great playwright and actor, will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. Carol Rosegg, who has photographed hundreds of Broadway and Off Broadway productions, will be honored with the 2018 Friend of Off Broadway Award.

Full List of Nominees for the 2018 OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARD

Best New Musical

Bastard Jones

Desperate Measures

Goldstein

Pharma Bro: An American Douchical

Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie

Best New Play

Dutch Masters

Mary Jane

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play

The Amateurs

Transfers

Best Revival

Artificial Jungle

At Home at the Zoo

Hindle Wakes

The Government Inspector

Torch Song

Best Solo Performance

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns

Harry Clarke

In & Of Itself

Squeamish

Who's Holiday!

Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Babette's Feast

Ghost Light

KPOP

Pride and Prejudice

Randy Writes a Novel

Best Family Show

Addy & Uno (Tom and Michael D'Angora)

Pete the Cat (Theatreworks USA)

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical (Atlantic for Kids)

The Snowy Day and Other Stories (Julia Beardsley O'Brien)

The Stowaway (Classic Stage Company and Trusty Sidekick Theater Company)

Past Off Broadway Alliance honorees include INDECENT, HAMILTON, FUN HOME, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, BUYER & CELLAR, SPAMILTON, Anne Meara, Sigourney Weaver, Christopher Durang, Eli Wallach, Estelle Parsons, Wallace Shawn, and Terrence McNally.

The Off Broadway Alliance is a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off Broadway theater community.

Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors 20at20, the event that runs twice a year for 20 days and lets theatergoers purchase $20 tickets to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes before curtain. It also produces a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. The Alliance operates the OBA Mentorship Program, which provides new producers with guidance and direction from Off Broadway veterans. And the Alliance created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which outlines Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.

For more information visit www.OffBroadwayAlliance.com

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

