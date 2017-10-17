HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes Discusses Fight to Cure Epilepsy on RACHEL RAY

Miguel Cervantes, currently starring in the role of Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago production of HAMILTON, and his wife Kelly, will appear via Skype on Wednesday's RACHEL RAY SHOW to discuss their young daughter's battle with epilepsy.



The couple's daughter Adelaide was diagnosed with the disorder at just seven months old. Since that time, the parents have teamed with CURE, an epilepsy research organization. Shares Cervantes on the show, "Moving from New York at the time that we did, we were in a pretty tough spot with (Adelaide). Being able to come here and set up our family here and the medical care here has been just unbelievable, and the community has been great. My family in 'Hamilton,' they have been nothing but supportive."



He continues, "People after the show are always asking me, 'How's your daughter, how is she doing?' So, it just feels like this is the right place for us, this is the right place for my family. It's a hard journey with her, but being somewhere like this, it feels like this is going to help us to move forward."



Following the interview, Ray surprises the couple by announcing a $10,000 donation to CURE from Happy Family Organics, an organic baby food company.

RACHEL RAY is Syndicated across the country.

Source: Chicago Tribune

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

