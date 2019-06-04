HAMILTON's Euan Morton Lends Voice To NPR Kids' Podcast

Hamilton's Euan Morton is the latest Broadway star to lend his voice to the acclaimed children's storytelling podcast, Circle Round.

Morton plays a conniving leprechaun in "Lazy Jack and the Leprechaun": a hilarious Irish tale adapted by Circle Round's host, Rebecca Sheir. Circle Round is a production of WBUR, Boston's NPR station.

Circle Round finds classic folktales from around the world, and transforms them into radio plays for modern audiences aged 3-103. With original music and sound design by Sheir's husband, Eric Shimelonis, every episode features notable performers from the stage and screen, including: Stephanie Hsu, Billy Porter, Raul Esparza, Keith David, Jason Alexander, Kathryn Hahn, Taran Killam, Jon Cryer, Richard Kind, Sela Ward, James Naughton, Iain Armitage, Miriam Shor, Kathleen Chalfant, Ed Asner, Max Casella, Derek Klena, William Jackson Harper, Danny Burstein and Rebecca Luker. Euan Morton's theater-loving son, Iain Armitage, has also played a starring role in the podcast.

You can listen to Euan Morton star in "Lazy Jack and the Leprechaun" here: https://www.wbur.org/circleround/2019/05/21/lazy-jack-and-the-leprechaun-aj-buckley-euan-morton





