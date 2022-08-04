HAMILTON on Broadway Releases New Block Of Tickets On Sale Through March 2023

Ahead of Hamilton's live performance on "Good Morning America" tomorrow, the Broadway musical announced today that a new block of tickets are now available through March 2023. Hamilton will also offer a new performance schedule beginning January 2023.



The new schedule, effective January 3, 2023, will be Tuesday-Friday at 7:00 pm; Saturday at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm; and select Sundays at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm performances, in lieu of a Wednesday matinee. Select Wednesday matinees from January to March will be reserved for EduHam, Hamilton's education initiative in partnership with Gilder Lehrman Institute, which brings area high school students to see Hamilton for $10.



HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.



There are currently six Hamilton companies worldwide, including Broadway, three North American tours, London and Sydney. Hamilton will open in Hamburg, Germany in October 2022 where it will be translated and performed in German.



With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-winning Best Musical In The Heights.



HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.



The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.



The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.