HAMILTON Stars Set for Alexander Hamilton Statue Unveiling at Museum of the City of New York

Tomorrow, December 7th, Museum of the City of New York will ceremonially unveil their newly restored historic nickel bronze statues of two legendary New Yorkers, Alexander Hamilton and Dewitt Clinton, designed three quarters of a century ago for the Museum by noted sculptor Adolph Alexander Weinman (1870-1952).

For the occasion, the Museum will be joined by three stars of the immensely popular Broadway show, Hamilton: Jevon McFerrin, Lexi Lawson, and Anthony Lee Medina.

These statues have graced the Museum's grand Fifth Avenue terrace entrance for more than 75 years and are returning from their first ever conservation treatment since installation in 1941. The conservation was completed by Conservation Solutions, Inc. and made possible by American Express and its commitment to historic preservation.

Alexander Hamilton and DeWitt Clinton both played pivotal roles in shaping New York City. Hamilton embodies the rich and turbulent Revolutionary era city as New York's iconic Founding Father and Clinton is remembered as the visionary behind the Erie Canal. Both are key fixtures in New York at Its Core, the Museum's signature permanent exhibition, which chronicles all 400-plus years of New York City history - and offers an insightful and comprehensive look at the city's future - in three interactive main-floor galleries.

Adolph A. Weinman was the sculptor of choice for the celebrated architectural firm McKim Mead & White and was selected to create these statues by Museum architect Joseph H. Freedlander. Born in Germany in 1870, Weinman arrived in the U.S. at the age of 10. He studied at the Art Students League and served as an assistant to sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. Opening his own studio in 1904, Weinman designed sculptures for many iconic McKim Mead & White buildings in New York City, including the original Pennsylvania Station. He executed public sculpture throughout the nation, including for the Jefferson Memorial and the U.S. Supreme Court, and is the designer of the Walking Liberty Half Dollar and the "Mercury" dime. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia and descendants of Hamilton and Clinton attended a ceremony to unveil the Weinman statues at the Museum on January 14, 1941.

The conservation of the Hamilton and Clinton statues is part of the final stages of a 10-year renovation of the Museum's historic building. In 2016, the Museum completed a $97 million interior renovation project, bringing climate control to the building for the first time, creating modern galleries, and building state-of-the-art collections storage facilities. The conservation efforts of the Hamilton and Clinton sculptures marks the beginning of the restoration of the building's elegant brick and marble exterior, which is expected to be completed by 2019.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL is currently running on Broadway, in Chicago, and in Los Angeles (through December 2017). A London production will open in December 2017, and a second U.S. national tour begins February 2018 in Seattle.

Founded in 1923 as a private, nonprofit corporation, the Museum of the City of New York celebrates and interprets the city, educating the public about its distinctive character, especially its heritage of diversity, opportunity, and perpetual transformation. The Museum connects the past, present, and future of New York City, and serves the people of the city as well as visitors from around the world through exhibitions, school and public programs, publications, and collections. To connect with the Museum on social media, follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @MuseumofCityNY and visit Facebook.com/MuseumofCityNY. For more information visit www.mcny.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles