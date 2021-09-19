Find Out Who Wins at the 2021 Emmy Awards - Updating Live!

Tonight's the night! CBS and the Television Academy will present the 73rd EMMYÂ® AWARDS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, today, September 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Presenters will include Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson,Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela JaÃ© (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Bowen Yang, Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

GRAMMY Award-winning R&B artist Leon Bridges and Academy Award-winning recording artist Jon Batiste (THE LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert) will perform a special "in memoriam" song by Bridges. Also, band leader Reggie Watts (THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden) will serve as DJ for the evening.

Click here for the winners of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

NOTE- Winners will be marked: **Winner**

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

RegÃ©-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown **Winner**

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown **Winner**

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso **Winner**

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks **Winner**

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso **Winner**

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso **Winner**

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Television Movie

Uncle Frank

Sylvie's Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown **Winner**

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown **Winner**

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown **Winner**

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live **Winner**

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver **Winner**

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race **Winner**

Top Chef

The Voice

Writing, Comedy

The Flight Attendant, In Case Of Emergency

Girls5eva, Pilot

Hacks, There Is No Line - Pilot **Winner**

Pen15, Play

Ted Lasso, Make Rebecca Great Again

Ted Lasso, Pilot

Writing, Drama

The Boys, What I Know

The Crown, War **Winner**

The Handmaid's Tale, Home

Lovecraft Country, Sundown

The Mandalorian, Chapter 13: The Jedi

The Mandalorian, Chapter 16: The Rescue

Pose, Series Finale

Writing, Limited Series/Movie

I May Destroy You **Winner**

Mare Of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

WandaVision, All-New Halloween Spooktacular!

WandaVision, Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience

WandaVision, Previously On

Writing, Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **Winner**

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Directing, Comedy

B Positive, Pilot

The Flight Attendant, In Case Of Emergency

Hacks, There Is No Line - Pilot **Winner**

Mom, Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak

Ted Lasso, Biscuits

Ted Lasso, The Hope That Kills You

Ted Lasso, Make Rebecca Great Again

Directing, Drama

Bridgerton, Diamond Of The First Water

The Crown, Fairytale

The Crown, War **Winner**

The Handmaid's Tale, The Wilderness

The Mandalorian, Chapter 9: The Marshal

Pose, Series Finale

Directing, Limited Series/Movie

Hamilton

I May Destroy You

Mare Of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit **Winner**

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Directing, Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,

Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020

Late Night With Seth Meyers," Episode 1085a

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection

Real Time With Bill Maher, Episode 1835

Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle