Find Out Who Wins at the 2021 Emmy Awards - Updating Live!

The 73rd Emmy Awards air tonight, September 19, on CBS.
Tonight's the night! CBS and the Television Academy will present the 73rd EMMYÂ® AWARDS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, today, September 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Presenters will include Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson,Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela JaÃ© (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Bowen Yang, Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
GRAMMY Award-winning R&B artist Leon Bridges and Academy Award-winning recording artist Jon Batiste (THE LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert) will perform a special "in memoriam" song by Bridges. Also, band leader Reggie Watts (THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden) will serve as DJ for the evening.
BroadwayWorld will be bringing you live coverage of the big night. Check back regularly to find out who won!
NOTE- Winners will be marked: **Winner**
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
RegÃ©-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown **Winner**
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown **Winner**
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso **Winner**
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks **Winner**
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso **Winner**
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso **Winner**
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Television Movie
Uncle Frank
Sylvie's Love
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown **Winner**
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown **Winner**
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown **Winner**
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live **Winner**
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver **Winner**
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race **Winner**
Top Chef
The Voice
Writing, Comedy
The Flight Attendant, In Case Of Emergency
Girls5eva, Pilot
Hacks, There Is No Line - Pilot **Winner**
Pen15, Play
Ted Lasso, Make Rebecca Great Again
Ted Lasso, Pilot
Writing, Drama
The Boys, What I Know
The Crown, War **Winner**
The Handmaid's Tale, Home
Lovecraft Country, Sundown
The Mandalorian, Chapter 13: The Jedi
The Mandalorian, Chapter 16: The Rescue
Pose, Series Finale
Writing, Limited Series/Movie
I May Destroy You **Winner**
Mare Of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
WandaVision, All-New Halloween Spooktacular!
WandaVision, Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience
WandaVision, Previously On
Writing, Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **Winner**
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Directing, Comedy
B Positive, Pilot
The Flight Attendant, In Case Of Emergency
Hacks, There Is No Line - Pilot **Winner**
Mom, Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak
Ted Lasso, Biscuits
Ted Lasso, The Hope That Kills You
Ted Lasso, Make Rebecca Great Again
Directing, Drama
Bridgerton, Diamond Of The First Water
The Crown, Fairytale
The Crown, War **Winner**
The Handmaid's Tale, The Wilderness
The Mandalorian, Chapter 9: The Marshal
Pose, Series Finale
Directing, Limited Series/Movie
Hamilton
I May Destroy You
Mare Of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit **Winner**
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Directing, Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,
Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020
Late Night With Seth Meyers," Episode 1085a
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection
Real Time With Bill Maher, Episode 1835
Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle