HAMILTON & AMERICAN UTOPIA Win 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The film releases of Hamilton and American Utopia were among the winners of last night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Disney Plus' Hamilton release took home the award for Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special. David Byrne's American Utopia won awards for Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special.

Book of Mormon writers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez won the honor for Original Music and Lyrics, for their song "It Was Agatha All Along", which aired on the hit Disney+ series Wandavision.

Tony Award-Winner Courtney B. Vance won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work as George Freeman on Lovecraft Country (Episode: "Whitey's on the Moon"), on HBO.

Additionally, Debbie Allen won the award for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which premiered on Netflix last year. The musical fllm also won for Outstanding Television Movie.

Former Broadway Cinderella Keke Palmer won for her performance as as Barbie, Gammy Tay, Lil Thad, Miranda, and Rick on Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors on Facebook Watch.

Sterling K. Brown won Outstanding Narration for his part in Lincoln: Divided We Stand (Episode: "The Dogs of War").

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 19 on CBS.