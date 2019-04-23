HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording Sets Release Date of June 7

Hadestown, the new musical by Anaïs Mitchell, developed with Rachel Chavkin, will digitally release the show's Original Broadway Cast Recording on Friday, June 7. Additionally, the recording will be available as a double-CD with a release date to be announced.

The Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording will be produced by David Lai and Todd Sicakfoose who previously produced the beloved 2017 live recording from the show's earlier run at New York Theatre Workshop. To date, the live recording has been streamed an astounding 14 million times according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Today, Hadestown received 12 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, more than any other show this season. The show, currently playing to sold-out audiences at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street), is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The Workers Chorus is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full cast includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Drama Desk Award nominee Rachel Hauck (set design), three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), three-time Bessie Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney, Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You