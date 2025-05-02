Gustavo Dudamel Will Conduct 2025 Concerts in the Parks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, take place June 4–7, 2025. Gustavo Dudamel — who becomes the Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music & Artistic Director in September 2026 — leads the series for the first time.

Dudamel conducts the NY Phil in four free outdoor concerts at the Great Lawn in Central Park, Manhattan (June 4); Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx (June 5); Prospect Park, Brooklyn (June 6); and Cunningham Park, Queens (June 7); program to be announced. These performances begin at 8:00 p.m. and conclude with fireworks.

Following the Concerts in the Parks, Musicians from the New York Philharmonic perform a Free Indoor Concert, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., at St. George Theatre in Staten Island. The program includes Britten’s String Quartet No. 1.

“The Concerts in the Parks are the most beautiful events in a New York Philharmonic season,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, President & CEO. “Beautiful because of the setting, of course, in New York City’s glorious parks, as well as the chance to experience the Philharmonic’s wonderful performances. We are grateful to Didi and Oscar Schafer for their generous support that makes it possible for the Philharmonic and thousands of New Yorkers to come together in harmony. This year is especially meaningful with Gustavo Dudamel leading the New York Philharmonic’s tour of the city as we welcome him to his future musical and artistic home.”

The New York Philharmonic’s free parks concerts have become an iconic New York summer experience since they began in 1965, transforming parks throughout the boroughs into a patchwork of picnickers and music lovers, providing the city an opportunity to hear classical music free of charge. More than 15 million listeners have been delighted by the performances since their inception.

Original artwork for this year’s series was commissioned from Northern Irish artist Oliver Jeffers. This year’s fireworks displays are presented by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks.