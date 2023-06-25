Go Inside Jimmy Awards Rehearsal With THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

Go Inside Jimmy Awards Rehearsal With THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast, which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry, takes listeners inside rehearsals for the 2023 Jimmy Awards. Join host Robert Peterpaul at The Juilliard School in NYC as he speaks with Jimmy's founder and director Van Kaplan, choreographer Kiesha Lalama, President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin, and high school nominees: Omar Andre Real (Palm Springs, CA), Helena Engberg (Columbus, OH), Lance Toppin (Charlotte, NC), Hannah Jenkins (San Antonio, TX), Will Gonzalez (Chicago, IL), Samantha Nelson (Orlando, FL), Kaitlyn Majewski (Pittsburgh, PA), and Christian Strong (Columbus, OH). The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness

Listen to the podcast here:

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. 



