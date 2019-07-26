Global Roundup 7/26 - INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, Ship in THE LAST SHIP and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, Ship in THE LAST SHIP and More!

BWW EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal Clips From INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, Plus Interviews With the Cast! - Michael Sterling, BroadwayWorld's LA On Air Host and Co-Producer for BWW TV and Jerry Evans of JLE Media in Los Angeles spent the day at rehearsal for Hollywood Bowl's upcoming, new production of Into the Woods. Check out the video, which includes clips from inside rehearsal, as well as interviews with the cast! (Read more)

VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Rachelle Ann Go Perform 'I Know Him So Well' - Lea Salonga recently performed at The Palladium on her debut solo UK tour. While onstage, Lea invited a special guest, Rachelle Ann Go, to perform 'I Know Him So Well' with her. Lea Salonga was just 17 when she was discovered by the producers of Miss Saigon, and cast in the lead role of Kim. She originated the role in London and New York, and won the Olivier and Tony Awards for best actress in a musical for her work in the show. (Read more)

THE LAST SHIP Announces Additional Tour Dates - Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and More! - Sting's acclaimed musical, THE LAST SHIP, starring and featuring original music and lyrics by multiple Grammy Award-winner Sting, will add three new cities as part of its international tour. After premiering in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre and then playing at SHN's Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, THE LAST SHIP will have engagements in Washington D.C. at The National Theatre; St. Paul, MN at the Ordway and Detroit, MI at the Detroit Opera House. (Read more)

Britney Spears Musical Postpones Chicago Production - BroadwayWorld has learned that due to scheduling issues, the Chicago run of the the Britney Spears musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME has been pushed to April 14, 2020 - May 17, 2020. The production was originally set to run October 29 - December 1, 2019. (Read more)

St. Louis: Contributor Tanya Seale reviews FOOTLOOSE at The Muny, writing "Sunday shoes are being kicked off right and left in Footloose at The Muny right now, as Christian Borle, the two-time Tony Award winner who has been in 11 Broadway shows, makes his musical theatre directing debut. In this four-time Tony Award-nominated adaptation of the 1984 movie by the same title, you'll find actors of all shapes and colors (insert heart-eye emojis for days!) who fill the stage again and again with dynamic dancing to songs..."

Connecticut: Contributor Joseph Harrison reviews BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE at Goodspeed Opera House, writing "There's an old saying from W.C. Fields that says 'Never work with animals or children'. This quote is often assumed to mean that a performer should avoid this, as children and animals can be quite unpredictable and/or unreliable. But based on what I saw on stage during Goodspeed Musicals' latest production of the new musical BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE, I think W.C. Fields may have issued this warning because said animals and children just might steal the show right out from under you. In its second production of the season, Goodspeed has opted to mount a relatively new work and introduce audiences to the heartwarming story of two 'Strays', a girl and her dog, on the very same stage where another girl and her dog (ANNIE) premiered 43 years ago. The result? A touching musical that delivers an important message delivered by a strong cast led (yes, led) by an extremely loveable (and talented) canine."

Central New York: Contributor Natasha Ashley reviews THE PRODUCERS at the Central New York Playhouse, writing "The Central New York (CNY) Playhouse is now entertaining audiences with its hilarious production of the record-breaking Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Producers. Sizzling with local talent under the superb direction of Dustin M. Czarny, the choreography, the casting, the sets, and, of course, the material itself does not disappoint."

Nashville: Contributor Jeffrey Ellis reviews ANNIE at Sparkling Chaffin's Barn, writing "If there is a more perfect pooch to portray Annie's Sandy than Rufus Stewart, then his humans should produce said canine for an upcoming production of the beloved Broadway musical post-haste. Until such time as that occurs, we are simply going to claim Rufus as the quintessential canine co-star for any number of red-headed moppets singing about "Tomorrow" while palling around with FDR, Frances Perkins, Harold Ickes and others of their political ilk."

Tanya Seale

Tanya Seale writes plays and fiction. She holds a BA in English with minors in Theatre and Scriptwriting from Webster University, and an MFA in Dramatic Writing from Goddard College. You can learn more about Tanya at tgseale.com.

