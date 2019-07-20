BWW EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal Clips From INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, Plus Interviews With the Cast!

Michael Sterling, BroadwayWorld's LA On Air Host and Co-Producer for BWW TV and Jerry Evans of JLE Media in Los Angeles spent the day at rehearsal for Hollywood Bowl's upcoming, new production of Into the Woods.

Check out the video below, which includes clips from inside rehearsal, as well as interviews with the cast!

The cast features Skylar Astin as the Baker; Sierra Boggess as Cinderella; Chris Carmack as Rapunzel's Prince; Anthony Crivello as the Mysterious Man; Sutton Foster as the Baker's wife; Tamyra Gray as Granny and Cinderella's Mother; Edward Hibbert as the Narrator; Gaten Matarazzo as Jack; Edelyn Okano as Cinderella's Stepmother; Patina Miller as the Witch; Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf; Hailey Kilgore as Rapunzel; Rebecca Spencer as Jack's Mother; and Shanice Williams as Little Red Riding Hood.

The darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece, with book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, will be the 20th annual fully staged summer Broadway musical produced by the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl.

Into the Woods is directed and choreographed by Tony® nominee Robert Longbottom and conducted by Kevin Stites, who will also serve as musical director.

The Hollywood Bowl will be transformed into an enchanted world of magic beans, towering giants, and handsome princes. As the Baker and his Wife travel through the forest trying to reverse a witch's curse, they come across Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other iconic storybook characters, all in search of their own wishes...but "happily ever after" turns into a tale of "be careful what you wish for," when granted wishes have unexpected effects. This is Sondheim at his finest, with such memorable songs as "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone."

Into the Woods will have three performances at the Hollywood Bowl this summer - Friday, July 26, at 8PM; Saturday, July 27, at 8PM; and Sunday, July 28, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available at hollywoodbowl.com, 323 850 2000, or in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office.

Robert Longbottom recently directed a new production of La Fille du Régiment for the Washington National Opera that featured a cameo appearance by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and was included in the Oscar®-nominated documentary RBG. He made his Broadway debut as the director and choreographer of the original Broadway production of Side Show, which earned four Tony® Award nominations, including Best Musical.

Longbottom's other Broadway credits include Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, with a new book by the playwright David Henry Hwang. This production earned Longbottom a Tony® Award nomination for his choreography, as well as Fred Astaire and Outer Critics Circle nominations. His other Broadway credits include The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bye Bye Birdie, and a new production of Dreamgirls that premiered at the Apollo Theater and went on to play Seoul, Johannesburg, three stands in Tokyo, and two national tours of the United States.

The recent history of Broadway musicals at the Hollywood Bowl is nothing short of spectacular, including Annie, starring Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Megan Hilty, and Lea Salonga, directed by Michael Arden; Mamma Mia!, starring Jennifer Nettles, Jamie Camil, Dove Cameron, Corbin Bleu, Lea DeLaria, and Tisha Campbell-Martin, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall; A Chorus Line, starring Mario Lopez, Krysta Rodriguez, and Ross Lynch, directed and choreographed by Baayork Lee; Spamalot, starring Craig Robinson, Christian Slater, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Warwick Davis, and Eric Idle; Hair, starring Kristen Bell, Hunter Parrish, Beverly D'Angelo, Benjamin Walker, and Amber Riley, directed by Adam Shankman; Chicago, starring Ashlee Simpson, Drew Carey, Lucy Lawless, and Stephen Moyer, directed by Brooke Shields;The Producers, starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rebecca Romijn, and Dane Cook, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman; Hairspray, starring Harvey Fierstein, Drew Carey, John Stamos, and Nick Jonas, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and Rent, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Scherzinger, and Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris.





