Glenda Jackson to Star in BBC One's Adaptation of ELIZABETH IS MISSING

Two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson (Women In Love, Elizabeth R) will star as the lead in BBC One's adaptation of the best-selling novel Elizabeth Is Missing. Jackson will play the role of Maud in the one-off feature length drama, marking her return to the screen after over 25 years.

Adapted from Emma Healey's hugely successful novel by Andrea Gibb (Swallows And Amazons), Elizabeth Is Missing will be directed by Bafta award-winning Aisling Walsh (Room At The Top) and produced by STV Productions.

Elizabeth Is Missing combines a gripping mystery with a tender yet unflinching exploration of one woman's struggle with dementia. When her best friend Elizabeth goes missing, Maud is convinced that something terrible has happened, and sets out to solve the mystery. But with her dementia worsening, unfinished business unearthed and the past and present starting to merge, Maud's search takes on a poignant urgency. Will Maud be able to discover the truth before she loses herself completely?

Glenda Jackson says: "Emma's novel and Andrea's screenplay paint the most striking portrait of a woman in the grip of a devastating condition. I am delighted to be making my return to television to play Maud, a character it's impossible not to be charmed and moved by."

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, says: "We are thrilled that Glenda Jackson is returning to the BBC and will be at the heart of this inspiring and extraordinary tale. Andrea Gibb's brilliantly crafted script and adaptation of Elizabeth Is Missing explores important themes told through emotion, warmth and humour."

Sarah Brown, Executive Producer at STV Productions, says: "We are honoured that one of our country's finest actors has chosen Elizabeth Is Missing for her long awaited return to television. In Maud, novelist Emma Healey has created a truly memorable character who has captivated millions of readers. We couldn't be more excited that Maud is now being brought to life on screen by the legendary Glenda Jackson."

Elizabeth Is Missing is a 1x90' drama written by Andrea Gibb, adapted from Emma Healey's novel. Executive Producers are Sarah Brown and Andrea Gibb for STV Productions and Gaynor Holmes for BBC One. It will be produced by Chrissy Skinns.

Filming starts this summer in Scotland. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Elizabeth Is Missing is distributed internationally by Sky Vision.





