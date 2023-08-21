Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE will launch at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

Aug. 21, 2023

The producers of Mrs. Doubtfire, the smash hit musical comedy currently playing to sold-out houses in London's West End, have announced the full cast for the North American Tour launching next month. The critically-acclaimed production features beloved, Tony-nominated Broadway leading man Rob McClure, reprising his “exhilarating, star-making performance” (The Telegraph) as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody's favorite Scottish nanny). McClure is joined by renowned actress and real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.

Joining McClure and Lakis are Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, Nik Alexander as Andre Mayem, Leo Roberts as Stuart Dunmire, Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Cody Sawyer Braverman and Axel Bernard Rimmele as Christopher Hillard, and Emerson Mae Chan and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney as Natalie Hillard.

The cast also includes David Hibbard, Alex Branton, Jonathan Hoover, Sheila Jones, Julie Kavanagh, Jodi Kimura, Marquez Linder, Alex Ringler, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Lannie Rubio, Neil Starkenberg, Joey Stone, Gina Ward, Lauryn Withnell, and Julia Yameen.

Along with Rob McClure, Aaron Kaburick, David Hibbard, and Jodi Kimura were also members of the Broadway company.

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire will launch at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo before continuing on to play 30+ cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and more. The full list of cities can be found at www.DoubtfireBroadway.com.

The North American Tour follows the recent opening of Mrs. Doubtfire on the West End where it received numerous **** 4 Star reviews and was proclaimed “A complete joy” by the Daily Telegraph and “Blazingly comical, joyful and very funny” by the Daily Express.

The Chicago Tribune declares Mrs. Doubtfire is “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy Broadway needs right now,” and the Hollywood Reporter calls this “a feel-good, family-friendly musical comedy that delivers.”

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Bob Boyett, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Tim Lacyznski, Bard Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon.

Work Light Productions serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour. 

The Mrs. Doubtfire Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is thrilled to be joined by sponsor Care.com across North America. 




