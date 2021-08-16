Gino Sitson to Bring BEAUTIFUL VIBRATION To Flushing Town Hall

On Friday, August 20 at 7:00 PM (ET), The Gino Sitson Trio brings "Beautiful Vibration" - Colors of African Music to Flushing Town Hall with a live, hybrid performance for both in-person and at-home audiences.

In honor of Flushing Town Hall's 42nd anniversary and to ensure continued Covid safety, the venue is open at a limited capacity, offering 42 in-person tickets. The concert will also be livestreamed, and an unlimited number of virtual tickets are available for global music lovers to tune in from home - and from anywhere around the world.

"Flushing Town Hall's mission is to present global arts to the global communities of Queens and New York City. Throughout the pandemic, the internet has given us the opportunity to reach a truly global audience," says Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "We are so pleased to welcome the local community back into our Hall and to continue presenting wonderful artists to the world online!"

"It's such a pleasure and an honor for me to perform at Flushing Town Hall with the greats Lonnie Plaxico and Marvin Sewell," says Dr. Sitson of his trio members. "This project reflects my musical journey from Cameroon to the United States."

Today a resident of Manhattan's Upper East Side, Gino Sitson, PhD is originally from the Bamiléké region of Cameroon, Central Africa where he is descendent from a long line of family musicians known as Ntontas ("players of horns"). His mother is a singer and choir director. His daring musical project combines traditional African polyphonies, polyrhythms, and melodies with American jazz, gospel, and blues in a most innovative way, generating an exciting and multicultural, new sound.

The trio features Sitson's original compositions, voice, and body percussion, alongside Lonnie Plaxico on double bass and Marvin Sewell on acoustic guitar and voice.

Sitson's extraordinary voice covers an impressive, four-octave range. He has recorded eight albums, including his most recent, "Echo Chamber," which was preceded in 2016 by his entirely a'capella solo album of 16 songs, "Body & Voice."

When not performing his own music, he can be heard on recordings with other artists and in various television and radio commercial jingles. He has even composed for the beloved Nickelodeon show, "Dora The Explorer." In 2008, Sitson appeared with Bobby McFerrin in an "Instant Opera" project at Carnegie Hall and appears in the 2009 PBS documentary, "The Music Instinct: Science and Song," along with McFerrin and Yo-Yo Ma.

Sitson is the winner of the 2004 Parents Choice Silver Medal Honor Award. Since 2006, he has served as a Cultural Arts Ambassador for the City of Miami, Florida and is currently also a UNICEF CAMEROON Goodwill Ambassador and Associate Researcher at IreMus (Institut de recherche en musicologie: Paris-Sorbonne, CNRS, BnF, Ministère de la culture).

For more information on The Gino Sitson Trio's performance or to purchase tickets, visit:

https://www.flushingtownhall.org/gino-sitson