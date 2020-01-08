Gibney Launches Expansion Of Resident Dance Company With $2 Million Gift

Gina Gibney, Founder, Artistic Director, and CEO of Gibney-the trailblazing, New York-based dance and social justice organization-announced today that the organization has received a $2 million gift from Andrew A. Davis, a Trustee of the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, to support the transformation of its resident dance troupe, Gibney Company. In the next phase of an ongoing visionary expansion of the Gibney organization, Gibney Company, formerly Gibney Dance Company, will become a commission based, repertory company that works with renowned and rising international choreographers representing a broad range of aesthetics and techniques. With new possibilities for commissioning original works, Gibney Company will retain its longstanding spirit of experimentation while taking a leading role in shaping a more robust landscape for contemporary dance in New York, and beyond. The Company, which will double in size, will perform regular seasons in New York and tour nationally. Gibney Company will make its debut at The Joyce Theater in New York in November 2021.



"New York City is home to some of the world's most important and vibrant dance companies, yet there is room for a contemporary dance company that is dedicated to commissioning artists who reflect a range of experiences and backgrounds to create works for the future of dance," said Gina Gibney. "We are profoundly grateful to Andrew Davis for his extraordinary commitment to Gibney Company, and for this visionary gift that will directly benefit artists, collaborators, and audiences at all levels."



"Gibney has a longstanding reputation for excellence in all they do, and I am proud to support the crucial role the Company is playing in creating and sustaining a viable, forward-looking model for dance," said Andrew A. Davis, a Trustee of The Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund. "Building on their track record of growth and service, the stage is set for them to establish a wholly new paradigm for a contemporary dance company."



With the aim of redefining a 21st-century contemporary dance company, the Gibney organization is creating a new model for supportive and sustainable careers for dancers and healthy working relationships for artists and collaborators. The Company, led by Artistic Director Gina Gibney with Directors Amy Miller and Nigel Campbell, has already expanded the role of its dancers, known as Artistic Associates, to play a vital role as both artists and activists. Artistic Associates advance the quality of the organization's artistry through performance and deepen its community engagement through advocacy for issues in the dance field such as diversity, mental health, and economic empowerment.



By 2021, the expanded Gibney Company will offer 52-week contracts, health insurance, on-site physical therapy, an annual artistic sabbatical, and paid vacation to approximately 12 Artistic Associates. Over the next year and half, Gibney Company will gradually grow, adding new Associates at annual auditions. Experienced dancers with strong technical and artistic abilities are invited to apply for the Company's upcoming auditions, to be held February 29 through March 1, 2020. The deadline for audition applications is January 20.



Gibney Company is based at Gibney Center located at 280 Broadway and 890 Broadway. The Company's 2019-2020 season will conclude April 9 - 11, 2020 with performances at Gibney Center.



The transformed Gibney Company will debut with newly commissioned works in November 2021 at The Joyce Theater in New York. Programming details will be announced at a later date.





