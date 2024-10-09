Giant Skybeam Will Host its Halloween Chapter of Comedy From Across The Genre-Verse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Giant Skybeam proudly presents the Halloween installment of epic comedy from across the genre-verse on Friday & Saturday, October 18 & 19, 2024 at 8pm at The Second City New York Blackbox Theater, 64 N 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://www.secondcity.com/shows/new-york/giant-skybeam-nyc.

October's show "Giant Skybeam: Goes To Hell" riffs on occult movies! Y'know, dark omens, deals with beings of unfathomable origin, heaven, hell, exorcisms, and probably a haunted doll or two. What would you give for everything you ever wanted?

Written by: Matt Cox and Stephen Stout with Lilli Stein

Directed by: Stephen Stout with Matt Cox and Andy Miller

Performed by: Madeleine Bundy, Nikki Cannon, Nick Carrillo, Jimmy Dailey, AJ Ditty, Brett Epstein, Allison Frasca, Layla Khoshnoudi, Hank Lin, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Eleanor Philips, Keith Rubin, Peter Russo

From some of the people who brought you the long-running, Off-Broadway wizard comedy Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic and the cult hit epic Kapow-i GoGo, comes an evening of comedy celebrating all genre-based entertainment: Giant Skybeam. Each show explores a new dimension of fantastic voyages, ripping yarns, sci-fi, fantasy, romantasy, hard boiled noir, impossible missions, tales that are meant to astonish and tales originating in crypts alike!