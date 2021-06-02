Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Kodiak Thompson Loves the Celebration of Humanity in Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Kodiak Thompson shares why he applied for Next on Stage, an educator that impacted them, and more!

Check out Kodiak's latest performance HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

Since the pandemic began, I have missed being able to volunteer as actively as I used to with organizations around my city (Philadelphia), and Next on Stage seemed like the perfect opportunity to make a substantive contribution to two communities which I personally care about: cancer patients and LGBTQ+ youth. If I can raise money and help people through performing, there's no question -- I'm IN!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre is an opportunity to touch peoples' hearts from all angles!! No other art form compares to the holistic telling of a story through music, language, and movement. To me, musical theatre is a celebration of humanity in all its flawed beauty, as well as a vehicle for productive discussions of societal issues which may not take place in other contexts.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

My incredibly caring, insightful, knowledgeable, and supportive voice teacher, Dr. Rachelle Fleming.

Give a shoutout!

I need to shout out my fiercely devoted teacher, Megan Nicole O'Brien, resident director and co-founder of 11th Hour Theatre Co. in Philadelphia. Thank you for bringing out the best in me and believing in me.

