Get to Know the Broadway Stars of Netflix's HOLLYWOOD: Joe Mantello!

This Friday, May 1, Netflix will debut their new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD. The series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown - no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Joe Mantello stars in the limited series as Dick, and we are taking a closer look at Mantello's career up until this point!

Joe Mantello is an incredibly accomplished actor and director who has worked on 40 theater productions during his career.

Mantello's career began in 1993 when he starred in the original Broadway production of Angels in America as Louis Ironson. He received a 1993 Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role.

Following his time in the Tony-winning play, Mantello began to direct a number of productions, including What's Wrong With This Picture? in 1994, Love! Valour! Compassion! in 1995, Proposals in 1997, Frankie And Johnny in the Clair De Lune in 2002, Wicked and Take Me Out in 2003, the latter of which earned him the 2003 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play.

In 2004, Mantello won his second Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Assassins. Mantello would go on to receive four more Tony nominations.

Mantello returned to the stage in 2011 to star in the Broadway revival of The Normal Heart, playing Ned Weeks. He didn't return to the stage again until 2017 when he played Tom Wingfield in the Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie. The following year, he directed the Off-Broadway world premiere of the musical Dogfight in the summer of 2012 at the Second Stage Theater.

More recently, Mantello has directed the Broadway productions of THE LAST SHIP in 2014, An Act Of God in 2015, The Humans in 2016, Three Tall Women and The Boys In The Band in 2018, Hillary And Clinton in 2019, and Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? in 2020.

In 2018, Joe Mantello was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

Watch some highlights from Mantello's career below!

Joe Mantello wins Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical:

WICKED: Directing | WICKED the Musical:

THE NORMAL HEART on Broadway:

Watch the Hollywood trailer:





Related Articles