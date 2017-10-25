George Salazar and Joe Iconis to Team Up for TWO-PLAYER GAME at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents George Salazar & Joe Iconis in Two-Player Game on Saturday, March 24, Saturday, March 31, and Monday, April 2, 2018 at 9:30pm.

This three-night engagement marks Drama Desk-nominated actor George Salazar's (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, tick, tick... BOOM!) first solo show in New York City. Joining Salazar on stage is Larson Award-winning theater writer, Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Broadway BounTy Hunter, The Black Suits, Smash).

The two have collaborated on several musicals (Be More Chill, Broadway BounTy Hunter, and the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical) in the past and audiences will have the chance to see George share showstoppers he has originated on stage, songs he'd never get to sing, brand new material from upcoming musicals, and more. Expect a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals, and the unstoppable energy of two artists on the rise, on stage, all by themselves with a few special guests (to be announced at a later date) and some surprises...

George Salazar & Joe Iconis in Two-Player Game plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on 3/24, 3/31, and 4/2 all at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

George Salazar was most recently nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his performance in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. He sang "Light of the World" in the 2011 Broadway revival of Godspell and prior to that, toured in the second national company of Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway, he appeared in Keen Company's revival of tick, tick... BOOM!, The Public's productions of Here Lies Love, and F#%king Up Everything. Regional credits include cult favorite Be More Chill at Two River Theater, Broadway BounTy Hunter at Barrington Stage Company, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Bucks County Playhouse, and Raging Skillet at Hartford's Theaterworks. George has also appeared in CBS' "BULL" and HBO's "Divorce." Cast recordings include Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, Godspell, Brooklyn Crush, and Moment by Moment. For more information, follow @georgesalazar on Instagram/Twitter or visit his website at www.thegeorgesalazar.com.

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and a fixture on the New York cabaret scene. He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award. Joe's songs appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash" and his writing has been featured in The New York Times and The Dramatist. He is the author of Broadway BounTy Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams; Barrington Stage Company), Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz; Two River Theater), The Black Suits (Center Theater Group, Barrington Stage Company), the rock and roll Spaghetti Western musical Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova, NAMT), ReWrite (Urban Stages, Goodspeed Opera House), Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People. Albums: Be More Chill (OCR), Things To Ruin (OCR) and The Joe Iconis Rock and Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Upcoming: The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse (with Gregory S. Moss; directed by Christopher Ashley), and Love in Hate Nation, a commission from Penn State School of Theater.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

