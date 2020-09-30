George Salazar, Joe Iconis, Terence Archie and More Celebrate Urban Stages at MIXING MELODIES AND MARGARITAS Benefit

The virtual benefit will take place on October 22-26: 6:30pm.

Urban Stages has announced Mixing Melodies and Margaritas, a virtual benefit featuring musical performances and appearances by legendary stars along with how-to guides for delicious cocktails/mock-tails so everyone can make a drink, raise a glass and save Urban Stages Theater. From October 22, 2020, starting at 6:30pm through October 26, 6:30 pm, Mixing Melodies and Margaritas; Make a Drink, Raise a Glass, Save the Theater, will be available on urbanstages.org where viewers can show their support for the theater by donating while enjoying a mix of songs, drinks, and lively talk virtually!

In addition, a month-long online auction will feature cases of wine (Phillips Hill Pinot Noir and Chardonnay), case of tequila (Casamigos Añejo), golf trips to East Hampton and Long Island, virtual magic shows, virtual tequila parties, a lithograph by renowned international artist Edwina Sandys and much more up for grabs.

The online benefit and auction will continue fundraising efforts for Urban Stages' programs that develop and spotlight new works by diverse up-and-coming theater artists and make theater, art and education available to all. This 36-year mission has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic forcing the temporary closure of Urban Stages' Theater at 30th street and the shift of much of Urban Stages' Off-Broadway and touring programming online; all of which had an unprecedented financial impact on the non-profit organization.

However, Urban Stages continues to achieve its mission in a number of ways. During lockdown this spring and summer, for instance, Urban Stages held 32 online educational programs in partnership with New York, Brooklyn and Queens Public Libraries, engaging over 17,000 viewers with interactive theater and art. Play performances, concerts, a new interview series and submission opportunities for playwrights are also a part of the theater's online reach.

Broadway and Off-Broadway artists who have previously worked with Urban Stages are donating their time and artistic talents to the online benefit. In many cases, they will share their favorite cocktail/mock-tail recipe for the event.

WBAI Host and advocate King Downing and theatre critic, writer and broadcaster Michael Riedel will serve as masters of ceremonies.

Performances and appearances by Karen Akers (Singer and Tony nominated actress, Nine, and singer), Aya Aziz (Former Urban Stages' Summer Camper. Singer, Composer award winning musical), Terence Archie (Broadway: Rocky & Company), Jenny Lyn Bader (Playwright, New Pages) Trezana Beverley (Tony winning actress, For Colored Girls...), Reed Birney (Tony Winner: The Humans), Bill Bowers (Broadway: Lion King, Scarlet Pimpernel. International Mime), Jim Dale (Tony winning actor, Barnum), Joe Iconis (Broadway composer, writer: Be More Chill), Lori Brown Mirabal (Broadway and Opera star). Sue Matsuki (MAC Winner. Co-Producer Winter Rhythms), David Quinones (Summer Camp Director/Spoken Word Poet), Ilanna Saltzman (Outreach Program Director), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Disnie Sebastien (Urban Stages Intern/Actress), Tom Toce (Board Member, Lyricist, Producer: Winter Rhythms) and Zhu Yi (Playwright: A Deal (2017).

Kristian Seemel will serve as the event's video director. Ryan Belock will serve as video designer and editor. Frances Hill (artistic director), Antoinette Mullins (development & literary director), Olga Devyatisilnaya (company manager/financial administrator), Jenna Ng Lowry (Outreach assistant producer),Ilanna Saltzman (outreach director), Kim T. Sharp (Technical Director), Bara Swain (creative consultant), Vincent Scott (associate producer, director), Disnie Sebastien (social media).

For more information visit: urbanstages.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You