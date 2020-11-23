Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan & More Will Join Shoshana Bean for SING YOUR HALLELUJAH Concert

In 2018 and 2019, Broadway star and Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean began a holiday tradition with her acclaimed, sold out shows at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City. Now rejoice! Shoshana will keep that tradition alive this year with Sing Your Hallelujah, a holiday concert event filmed live at the Harlem landmark, which will stream worldwide on Saturday, December 12.



Sing Your Hallelujah will premiere across the globe in rolling streaming events, starting at 8:00 PM AEST in Australia, 8:00 PM GMT in the UK and 9:00 PM EST in the US through Stellar, a new premium streaming platform designed specifically for live performances.



Ticket holders will be able to stream the event on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. Tickets start at $30 with various VIP Package options that include a Live Q&A after party, signed poster, audio recording of the show, personalized holiday greetings, and more. To purchase or for more information please visit www.singyourhallelujah.com.





The holiday season has always been a light in the darkness, a time to reflect, connect and be grateful. 2020 has been a year of so much uncertainty and loss, of stripping down and re-evaluating what matters most. Sing Your Hallelujah, Shoshana Bean's holiday musical celebration, captures the true spirit of the season in spite of life looking very different.



With fresh interpretations of holiday classics, intimate collaborations with special guests and honest reflections of an unprecedented year in history, Shoshana reimagines the Christmas television special of long ago.



"When I stand on the Apollo stage, something magical and powerful always takes over. While circumstances prevented us from gathering and celebrating in the way we are accustomed, I couldn't let this holiday pass without giving the best gift I know how to give. The gift of joy, healing and connection through music," Shoshana Bean commented.



Joining Shoshana will be Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel, tap dance phenom Jared Grimes; Broadway, TV and film star Jeremy Jordan; recording artist Shayna Steele; "Britain's Got Talent" and #1 Billboard recording artist Connie Talbot; and 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts.



Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage, having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.



Directed by Amy Segel ("Schitt's Creek: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards"), Sing Your Hallelujah is produced by For The Record and David Haring. David Cook serves as musical director, arranger and plays the piano with Richard Hammond on bass, Robin Macatangay on guitar, and Matt Musty on drums completing the band.



Amy Segel has 17 years of production experience and has been part of "Schitt's Creek" since season one. She has worked as a senior producer and writer for MTV's international hit, "The Hills Aftershow," CTV's #1 entertainment show, "eTalk," ABC's "We Day," CTV's "The Amazing Race Canada: After The Race," "The Much Music Video Awards," and has launched several series with Bell Media and CBC. For "Schitt's Creek," she has produced and directed all 52 scripted webisodes, three seasons of "Behind the Episodes," all on-air and digital marketing pieces for CBC & PopTV/Viacom as well as the final season campaign. She was the series writer on the second and fourth season of CBC's "The Great Canadian Baking Show" and most recently executive produced and directed a one-hour documentary celebrating "Schitt's Creek."



For The Record (FTR) is a breakthrough, genre-bending form of live entertainment, turning the soundtracks of iconic films into thrilling immersive theatrical experiences. What began in 2010 on a cabaret stage in East Hollywood and quickly became a "must-see show" in Los Angeles, a hit special event in NYC, Chicago, at SXSW in Austin and the Montreal International Jazz Festival, FTR has since created BAZ: Star Crossed Love, "the best spectacular you might ever watch" (Las Vegas Sun) at the Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas, SCORSESE: American Crime Requiem at The Wallis in Beverly Hills, which was nominated for 11 Ovation Awards and won the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Musical in Los Angeles and The Brat Pack, the "overwhelmingly popular" show on the Norwegian Escape, voted one of the "best stage shows at sea." FTR has also set a new standard for concert celebrations, including Night Divine at The Apollo Theater starring Shoshana Bean and Cynthia Erivo.



FTR shows defy easy categorization. They have become the premier theater company for reimagining popular culture - movies, albums, and entire catalogs - as theatrical worlds, immersed in rock 'n' roll with a story to tell.

