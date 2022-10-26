GatherNYC Launches 2022-23 Season In NYC At Museum Of Arts & Design

GatherNYC, a revolutionary concert experience founded in 2017 by cellist Laura Metcalf and guitarist Rupert Boyd, launches its 2022-23 season at the series' home venue at Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) (2 Columbus Circle). The expanded season now runs through May 28, 2023, with concerts held every other Sunday at 11am in The Theater at MAD, which is fully restored to its original mid-century design.

GatherNYC's upcoming performances feature Akropolis Reed Quintet (October 30), Kinan Azmeh + Kyle Sanna (November 6), Isidore String Quartet (November 20), Lara St. John (December 4), and Neel Murgai + Brooklyn Raga Massive (December 18). Concerts in January 2023 and beyond will be announced in early December.

Guests at GatherNYC are served exquisite live classical music by New York's most celebrated artists, a taste of the spoken word, and a brief celebration of silence. The entire experience lasts one hour and evokes the community and spiritual nourishment of a religious service - but the religion is music, and all are welcome.

Metcalf and Boyd say, "We are thrilled to be returning to the beautiful Museum of Arts and Design, offering 16 concerts throughout our 2022-2023 season. We look forward to providing our audiences with world-class musical experiences in an intimate, unique setting, complete with spoken word, silence, coffee and a communal, welcoming environment."

GatherNYC 2022-2023 Season Schedule:

Sunday, October 30 at 11am

Akropolis Reed Quintet

Celebrating their 13th year making music with "faultless detail and refreshing artistry" (I Care if You Listen) as a "collective voice driven by real excitement and a sense of adventure" (The Wire), the Akropolis Reed Quintet has "taken the chamber music world by storm" (Fanfare). As the first reed quintet to grace the Billboard Charts (May 2021), the untamed band of five reed players and entrepreneurs are united by a shared passion: to make music that sparks joy and wonder.

More: www.akropolisquintet.org

Sunday, November 6 at 11am

Kinan Azmeh + Kyle Sanna

Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and guitarist Kyle Sanna perform original works by both composers/performers while walking the fine line between the composed and the improvised. This is music that is inspired by a multitude of traditions without being limited by any of these traditions.

More: www.kinanazmeh.com & www.kylesanna.com

Sunday, November 20 at 11am

Isidore String Quartet

The Isidore String Quartet, First Prize Winners of Banff International String Quartet Competition 2022, perform Dinuk Wijeratne's The Disappearance of Lisa Gherardini ( BISQC 2022 Commission), selections from J. S. Bach's Art of the Fugue, and Billy Childs' String Quartet No. 2 "Awakening."

More: www.isidorestringquartet.com

Sunday, December 4 at 11am

Lara St. John: she/her/hers

Violinist Lara St. John performs music from her September 2022 album, she/her/hers, which features 17 original solo violin compositions written by leading composers, including Laurie Anderson, Valerie Coleman, Gabriela Lena Frank, Jessica Meyer, Jessie Montgomery, Milica Paranosic, Adah Kaplan, Melissa Dunphy, Sophie-Carmen Eckhardt Gramatté, and Ana Sokolović.

More: www.larastjohn.com

Sunday, December 20 at 11am

Neel Murgai, sitar + Brooklyn Raga Massive

Neel Murgai is a sitarist, overtone singer, percussionist, composer, teacher, and Co-Artistic Director of the Brooklyn Raga Massive, a raga inspired musician's collective. Neel's music ranges from Indian classical to original compositions and contemporary cross-cultural collaborations with influences spanning the globe. Hailed as "Leaders of the Raga Renaissance" by the New Yorker and praised by The New York Times for "preserving the past while blurring genres in an inventive spirit," Brooklyn Raga Massive curates and presents over 70 concerts annually at celebrated venues and festivals across the United States and internationally.

More: www.neelmurgai.com & www.brooklynragamassive.org