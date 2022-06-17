Gary Ginstling to Become New York Philharmonic's New Executive Director

New York Philharmonic announced today that Gary Ginstling will become the New York Philharmonic's Executive Director, effective November 1, 2022. In establishing a new precedent in succession planning at the NY Phil, Ginstling will serve as Executive Director from November 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, at which time he will succeed Deborah Borda as the Philharmonic's President and CEO.

At the Board's request, Deborah Borda - who remains the institution's President and CEO through June 30, 2023 - has agreed to become Executive Advisor to the President and Board of Directors, starting July 1, 2023.

Peter May and Oscar Tang stated: "We couldn't be happier with this succession plan. We welcome Gary Ginstling as Executive Director and as the Philharmonic's future President and CEO. Throughout our extensive search, Gary embodied all the qualities that we were seeking. We are extremely pleased that Deborah Borda will continue on with us as Executive Advisor to the President and Board, beginning July 1, 2023. Deborah has been a remarkable and inspired leader during a period of unprecedented challenges. We feel so fortunate that she will continue on with us in a newly created role."

They continued: "This succession plan ensures continuity, stability, and forward progress as our organization pursues its mission, strategic plans, and operational effectiveness. With Deborah continuing in her new capacity and in welcoming Gary to the Philharmonic family as her successor, we have the best of all possible worlds."

Deborah Borda said: "The mark of a strong institution is its ability to plan for the future. The creation of a thoughtful succession plan and an executive team to ensure its success is a 'must' as we move our beloved institution into a new era. The challenging cultural ecosystem of our times requires vision, knowledge, and courage. Gary embodies all three. His training as a musician, experience as CEO of important US orchestras, and background in communications and technology is a perfect fit for the NY Phil. He is a trusted colleague whose track record speaks for itself."

Borda continued: "As I welcome Gary, I could not be more energized as we move into the new David Geffen Hall, charting the pathway to a vibrant New York Philharmonic future with Gary at the helm. And, I add my gratitude to the NY Philharmonic Board and its Co-Chairmen for their wise and profound leadership."

Incoming Executive Director and future NY Phil President and CEO Gary Ginstling said: "It is the honor of a lifetime to be joining the New York Philharmonic as part of this innovative leadership succession plan. The NY Phil was my 'hometown' orchestra growing up and played a huge role in instilling in me a love of this art form. It is a tremendous privilege to be joining under Deborah Borda's visionary leadership, and to transition into the President and CEO role next summer. The Philharmonic's future has never looked brighter with the reopening of David Geffen Hall, and I cannot wait to be a part of it.