Gary Ferrar's NOTHING HERE IS REAL Magic Show Adds Additional Dates

Magician and mentalist Gary Ferrar's unique and intimate magic show, NOTHING HERE IS REAL, continues its second year in residency at The Oxbow Tavern on the Upper West Side. Due to popular demand (the last 6 shows have sold-out), the critically acclaimed production will move from monthly performances to bi-monthly performances in May. Additional dates have been added through June 28.

Ferrar is one of the country's most sought after magicians/mentalists. He has performed at over 800 venues in the last decade and made several national TV appearances (NBC & Fox News). His clients include celebrities as well as prestigious companies such as Facebook, Google and Spotify.

NOTHING HERE IS REAL is a mesmerizing parlor show that takes place in a secret room below Tom Valenti's Oxbow Tavern. Part speakeasy, part nostalgic cocktail lounge lined with velvet curtains, plush couches and an old fashion bar, the space is transformed into a place of endless possibilities. With a mixture of humor, charm, and unexplainable magic, what takes place over a thoroughly entertaining 90 minutes is a one-of-a-kind experience that cannot exist elsewhere. Be prepared to be mystified by Ferrar and leave wondering how he did it and if any of it was real.

The open-ended run is directed by longtime collaborator and magician Harrison Kramer. NOTHING HERE IS REAL is produced by Mike Jacobson (Comedy Central), Teagan Brown serves as a consultant and also performs in the show.

Performances take place at the Oxbow Tavern's cocktail lounge, 240 Columbus Avenue (corner of West 71st Street), New York, NY 10023. Subways: 1/2/3/A/B/C to 72nd Street.

Tickets are $49 and available at www.ahrealmagic.com/tickets. All tickets include two complimentary beverages (beer, wine, cocktails, soda). Running time: 90 minutes. Recommended for adults and children 10 and up.





