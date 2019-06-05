GalaPro Returns As Official Accessibility Provider For The 2019 Tony Awards

GalaPro, developer of automated accessibility and translation technology for live shows, announced today that they will return as the official accessibility provider for the 73rd Annual TONY AWARDS Ceremony to be held in Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 9, 2019. GalaPro will be providing closed-captioning for the event.

"We are honored to continue to partner with the TONY AWARDS in our joint mission for inclusion, said Yonat Burlin, CEO of GalaPro. As GalaPro leads the way for on demand access on Broadway and around the world, we are proud to take part in the year's most significant event in the industry."

GalaPro's innovative technology provides automated closed-captioning, audio description, and translation in any language in the form of subtitles or dubbing. The app, available for both Android and iOS smart devices, leverages proprietary speech-recognition technology to enable venues to provide complete accessibility and translation services to every theatre-goer in real time. Through features such as black screens and headset-only audio, the app enables users to experience the show without disturbing other patrons.

We are excited to continue our partnership with GalaPro, and proud to be able to help make theatre accessible to all, said Heather Hitchens, President the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President The Broadway League.

GalaPro's implementation in dozens of theaters since the beginning of 2018 is part of the industry's initiative to make Broadway more accessible and meet higher standards for accessibility and inclusion. Initially adopted to provide accessibility through closed-captions and audio description, many theatres have also begun to leverage GalaPro's potential by providing translations of shows to reach a wider audience and create a truly inclusive experience.

The 2019 Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 9th on CBS. The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.





