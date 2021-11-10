GURL TALK WITH DORIS DEAR Season 3 Premieres Friday!

Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, is back with season 3 of her Telly Award winning series on the streaming service BroadwayonDemand with a star studded round of guests in the Rumpus room!

Have you ever wondered about your "star sign" and how it relates to relationships and cocktails? Well, Doris has your answers as she uses the guidebook of all guide books, "Arlene Dahl's Lovescopes" to chart out the shows course. Doris Dear dishes out advice on love and being the best you can be, while she mixes up cocktails for each guest based on their Zodiac sign!

And speaking of guests... Doris has quite the lineup this season. The first episode is part one of a 2-part chat with the one and only actor, playwright, cabaret performer and drag legend, Charles Busch! Oh the stories you will hear! Charles is an author and star of over 27 plays, starred in his own movies, appeared in countless TV shows, authored books, won countless awards and is charming and funny! And best of all ...IT'S FREE TO WATCH!

Other illustrious guests who stop by the Rumpus Room this season include an academy award nominated actress (a 2-part episode), Broadway producer/writer powerhouse (yet another 2-part episode) and a Broadway "SuperLawyer"! You won't want to miss any of these interviews, so subscribe and hear stories, sip cocktails, and have a few laughs with Doris Dear, Americas Perfect Housewife and her guests!

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"

Streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Friday at 3pm ET!

Episode 1 is FREE to stream, then $11.99 to subscribe for the rest of the season!

www.broadwayondemand.com

(Registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information