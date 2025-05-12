GREAT PERFORMANCES Launches STAGEBOUND Series; First Episode to Follow Jasmine Amy Rogers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great Performances is set to debut Stagebound, a new all-access digital series that follows Broadway performers on their journey to opening night. The first episode will feature Jasmine Amy Rogers, the breakout star of BOOP! The Musical, who recently earned a Tony nomination for her performance.

Stagebound — Jasmine Amy Rogers — BOOP! The Musical steps into the spotlight with Rogers as she takes on the role of a lifetime, starring as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical. From the rehearsal studio to opening night, the episode follows Rogers's whirlwind journey to her Broadway debut—and the moment she realizes she’s become a theatrical star.

Viewers will go behind the scenes, beyond the footlights, and into the heart of a rising performer whose life is changing forever. The episode premieres Wednesday, May 14 at 12 p.m. on pbs.org/gperf, the PBS app, the Great Performances Facebook, and the YouTube channel.

From first rehearsals and costume fittings to press appearances and standing ovations, each episode of Great Performances: Stagebound offers an intimate look at the real lives of theater’s top talent—onstage and off. Whether it’s the excitement of a Broadway debut or the return of a seasoned star, Stagebound captures the heart, hustle, and humanity behind every performance.

Great Performances: Stagebound is part of The WNET Group’s special Broadway and Beyond festival, celebrating theater productions and the people who bring them to life. Other titles include Great Performances “Broadway’s Best" line-up, Broadway Sandwich Season 4, and Playing the Palace.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas