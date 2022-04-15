GOTTA SING, GOTTA DANCE Comes to Riverside Opera Company Next Weekend

The Riverside Opera Company presents an evening of music from the 20s to the 90s in a performance featuring a live band Saturday, April 23, 7 pm at its performance of: Gotta Sing, Gotta Dance. Purchase tickets by visiting: https://www.musae.me/checkout/tickets.

The concert features Singer Allison Madill, Jared Mishen on keyboard and vocals, Alan Arthur Aurelia on bass and Steven Keely on drums.

Founded in 1996, the Riverside Opera Company (ROC) is the longest-running and only opera company on Staten Island. ROC performs fully and semi-staged productions with full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia, who has conducted in Italy and the U.S.

Its singers are winners of open public auditions held in New York City. ROC also provides yearly workshops for professional and emerging professional singers and free opera in the schools as educational outreach.