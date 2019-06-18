GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Announced Limited Engagement in Toronto

After critically acclaimed, smash-hit runs at The Old Vic London, in London's West End, and at The Public Theater New York, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY will bring its rousing spirit to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Performances will begin Saturday, September 28 and run until Sunday, November 24. The media performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 6.

Tickets to this engagement will be available as of Monday, June 24 through www.mirvish.com and by phone at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Mirvish Productions and Ticketking are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Be wary of purchasing them from any other source as the tickets may be fraudulent.

1934. A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls-and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty. Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment UK, David Mirvish and The Old Vic with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer



Casting details will be announced soon.

A Broadway production of the musical will premiere at New York's Belasco Theatre, performances begin on February 7, 2020, with the opening night set for March 5.





