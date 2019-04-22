GAME OF THRONES Star Daniel Portman to Make Off-Broadway Debut

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman will make his New York stage debut in the U.S. premiere of Square Go, according to Deadline.

The Kieran Hurley-Gary McNair play, which will open off-Broadway, took a 2018 Fringe First Award following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe festival.

Portman plays Poderick "Pod" Payne, loyal squire to Brienne of Tarth, on the hit HBO series. He will co-star with Gavin Jon Wright (Black Watch) in the limited engagement of Square Go, which will run from June 5-30 at 59E59 Theaters. Opening night is set for June 14.

The title is Scottish slang for a schoolyard fight. Portman will play Max, "a normal-ish kid in a normal-ish town" who "spends his days daydreaming and hanging out with his weird wee pal Stevie Nimmo. But when Max is called for his first 'square go,' a fight by the school gates, it's his own demons he must wrestle with first."

Finn Den Hertog will direct the play, as he also directed the Edinburgh production. Square Go will be produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag) in association with Seared Productions.

The production features original music by members of Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit.

On the April 21 Game of Thrones episode, Portman's character, Pod, sang a lovely rendition of "Jenny's Song." Portman recently starred in We're Staying Right Here at the Park Theatre and in 2016, he starred in The Collector at at Southwark Playhouse.

Read the original article on Deadline.

Photos by Helen Sloan/Macall B. Polay/HBO





Related Articles