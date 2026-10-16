GAGA - RARA UNITY to Present Intergenerational Jazz Jam in Harlem

The National Jazz Museum in Harlem and Jazz Power Initiative will present an Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam saluting Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring Dr. Paul Austerlitz and the Vodou Horn presenting 'Gaga – Rara Unity,' with Alex Díaz, exploring the connections between jazz and the Haitian rara and Dominican gagá traditions.

Since 2017, Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam has been bringing together singers, musicians, dancers, spoken word artists and audiences of all ages to experience the power of jazz, community, and swing. Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam features a veteran artist performance followed by an invitation to special guests from younger generations to join the jam.

The event will take place at The National Jazz Museum in Harlem located at 58 West 129th Street, on Saturday, October 17, 4:00 - 6:00 PM for an afternoon of music and cultural exchange across generations.

The fruit of Austerlitz's lifetime of musical, cultural, and spiritual research, Dr. Austerlitz's band, the Vodou Horn, focuses on the unique sound of the bass clarinet and presents original jazz music inspired by traditional genres from the Dominican Republic and Haiti such as rara – gaga, which, performed in both countries, exemplifies the island's unity.

Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam is produced by Jazz Power Initiative in partnership with the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. Jazz Power Initiative is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) organization founded in 2003, and the Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam is made possible in part by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the Howard Gilman Foundation; the Hispanic Federation; the National Jazz Museum in Harlem; Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York and the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development; the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, and individual donors.

For more about Jazz Power Initiative visit www.jazzpower.org.

For more about The National Jazz Museum in Harlem visit jmih.org.

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