Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale

Boop-oop-a-doop! Animation icon Betty Boop is gearing up to hit the stage in a new musical adaptation from Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead, and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

Go behind the scenes of the production in a teaser for the musical below!

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical includes David Rockwell, set design; Gregg Barnes, costumes; Philip S. Rosenberg, lighting; Gareth Owen, sound; Finn Ross, projection design; and Daryl Waters, musical supervision and arrangements.

Individual tickets for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will go on sale on Friday, August 18. BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will play Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) live on stage for the first time for a limited five-week engagement, November 19 - December 24. Full ticketing information follows at the end of this release.

Casting for BOOP! will be announced soon.

Betty Boop, that sassy-sweet champion of empowerment, that spit-curled icon of joy, that songstress of strength, comes alive in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, the new Broadway-bound musical comedy extravaganza.

For almost a century, Betty Boop has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Individual tickets for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will go on-sale to the public on Friday, August 18 and range from $28.00 - $106.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer.

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his “Talkartoons” series, the world’s first animated “talkies” which Max’s company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount Studios. Betty initially appeared as a dog-like stage performer who sang and danced with another dog-like character named Bimbo, joyfully entertaining vast audiences of other Fleischer characters from the animal kingdom.

Inspired by the collective energy, style, and sound of the many popular Jazz Age flappers and entertainers of the 1920s, Betty quickly evolved into a full-fledged human character, and by 1932 she had become the only female animated screen star in the world. Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official Betty Boop series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials, commercials, and was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E’s Biography series.

Today, Fleischer Studios and their great team of creative professionals, have parlayed the iconic Betty Boop into a worldwide licensing phenomenon entertaining millions of fans and collectors alike. Please visit them online at www.fleischerstudios.com and www.bettyboop.com.